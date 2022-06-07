Secretary of State visits Starkville polling locations during primary elections

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Secretary of State Michael Watson visits Starkville polling locations during this election.

Watson talked with poll workers at two precincts.

Turnout is expected to be low for today’s primary elections for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Watson believes it’s important for him and his staff to be seen on election day, making sure laws are being followed and to answer questions.

“We are going to have about 20 folks from our office today in various precincts in the state and again I think seeing a presence from our office there. It is important for Mississippians to know we are going to enforce the law. The chances that we have to get out in the precincts that folks can see us actually there, will deter people and I hope that is the case,” said Secretary of State Michael Watson.

Polls remain open until 7 PM