Security cameras coming to Tupelo parks

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Council members have approved a plan that will eventually put security cameras in all city parks.

Council members took that action during a special called meeting Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Jason Shelton says it is a tool to help law enforcement.

Access will be limited to law enforcement investigators and designated city employees. The surveillance video will be kept for 30 days, unless the video is needed for a court case.

“It helps us and hopefully it will create more of a peace of mind in our parks, protect the facilities of our parks and create a better sense of safety and awareness in our great park facilities here in the city of Tupelo,” said Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.

Members of the public who are in the surveillance video can request to view the footage.