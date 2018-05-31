Selection unveiled for this year’s ‘Tupelo Reads’

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A community wide program that encourages all residents in Tupelo to read a particular book and have discussions and activities based on the book is underway.

The book selected for this year’s “Tupelo Reads” is “The Best Cook In the World… Tales From My Momma’s Table.”

Residents of Tupelo will be encouraged to get a copy of the book, read it, and then take part in several events as part of “Tupelo Reads.”

Event chairperson Lisa Reed says this year’s selection, by author Rick Bragg, should being many people together.

“The purpose is, one city, one book, we’re all on the same page, just conversations around a book, getting people to read and have conversations about a book, we think this one is a great choice for that kind of discussion,” Reed said.

Bragg will be in town September 19th for several events, including an appearance at the Lee County Library. Also, the Boys and Girls Clubs will also be part of “Tupelo Reads. “