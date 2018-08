LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A semi, between a rock and a hard place, caused quite a traffic nightmare in southern Lowndes County.

Seen above, an 18-wheeler, full of grain, landed partially in a ditch at the intersection of Highway 69 and Hughes Road.

It has since been cleared. The road was blocked for some time while crews worked to re-open the road.

Fortunately no injuries were reported. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the incident.