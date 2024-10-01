Semi-truck load damages West Point bridge in Lowndes County.

PHOTO CREDITS TO MGN ONLINE

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Traffic was backed up in Lowndes County after an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator hit a bridge underpass.

The semi-truck was traveling East on Highway 82 when the load it was carrying hit the Old West Point Road Bridge.

Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on October 1.

While the left lane is once again open to travelers, the bridge remains closed, waiting to be examined by an inspection crew.

Beckom said there were no injuries reported from the accident.

Motorist are asked to use caution and be patient while traveling through the area.

Some drivers said they sat in traffic for nearly 40 minutes from the the backup.

