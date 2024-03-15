Senate Bill 2715 dies on calendar in Mississippi Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A bill in the state legislature that would have merged Mississippi University for Women with Mississippi State University, and moved the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science to the MSU campus may now be dead-dead.

Senate Bill 2715 was allowed to die on the calendar in the Mississippi Senate today [March 15].

The bill was defeated by one vote when it was put before the Senate on Wednesday.

A motion to reconsider was filed soon after.

The Senate would have had until Monday to hear the bill on the floor again.

MUW President Nora Miller released a statement on the University’s Facebook page thanking the Legislature, IHL, and countless individuals, alums, faculty, staff, students, and friends of the university for their support.

Miller said the school is growing its enrollment and building on its tradition of excellence in Liberal Arts and Professional education for women and men.

