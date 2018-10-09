Senate Candidate Draws Crowd In Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- We’re now four weeks away from election day here in Mississippi.

One of the highly anticipated and talked about races is the special election for U.S. Senate.

On Tuesday, residents in Starkville has a chance to meet one of the candidates.

Hundreds poured into the Little Dooey’s Fellowship Place for a meet and greet with Chris McDaniel as he laid out his platform.

if elected, the Laurel native said he plans to fight to defend gun rights and to build a wall on the Mexican border.

“I’m a lifelong Republican, have been since I was 13 years old,” said McDaoniel. “I’ve been fighting for this party and for my values ever since Ronald Reagan, and I want to go help President Trump drain the swamp once and for all. He needs help. His agenda is being obstructed in the Senate. He needs help in the Senate, and that’s what I want to do is help him.

McDaniel will be running against interim Senator Cindy-Hyde Smith, and Mike Espy for the seat.

The election date is set for November 6th.