Senator McMahan Encourages Business Owners To Apply For “Back To Business” Grants Before Deadline

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State Senator is encouraging business owners to apply for “Back To Business” grants, before it’s too late.

This is the last day business owners can apply for the “Back to Business Mississippi Grant Program.”

- Advertisement -

The grants are administered by the Mississippi Development Authority to help small businesses receive financial support to recover from the economic impacts of

Covid 19.

District Six Senator Chad McMahan says the grants are part of the Federal

CARES Act program.

“It’s really important to me our businesses take advantage of this money, this is not welfare, a handout, it’s a hand up for businesses, small businesses are the backbone of Mississippi and so we want to be sure every small business in the state of Mississippi can qualify for a grant, if they will apply,” Sen. McMahan said.

The grants are available to businesses in Mississippi with fifty or fewer employees. For more information, go to backtobusinessms.org