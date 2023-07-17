Senator Roger Wicker is a new recipient for a 2023 Leadership award

Wicker accepts the 2023 Golden Triangle Regional Airport and the U.S. Contract Tower Association Leadership award.

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new recipient for the 2023 Golden Triangle Regional Airport and the U.S. Contract Tower Association Leadership award.

Senator Roger Wicker was presented the award in appreciation and recognition of his distinguished service and leadership and for being a strong advocate for airports in Mississippi and around the country.

USCTA’S Executive Director Brad Van Dam says Wicker has worked to enhance safety at small airports in Mississippi and around the country.

Golden Triangle Regional Airport Executive Director Matt Dowell says His leadership has helped improve aviation safety and airport development in Mississippi.

