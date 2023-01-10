Senator Roger Wicker visited with residents, business leaders in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Senator Roger Wicker is home from Washington for a few days looking for ways to get the most out of Federal spending in the Magnolia State.

Mississippi’s senior Senator made his first stop in Columbus today, where he visited with area residents and business leaders at Lion Hills.

Wicker spoke about the need for further economic development and job creation in the state.

He has also been supporting flood control projects along the Yazoo River in the Mississippi Delta, as well as continuing work along the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

One of Wicker’s priorities has always been the military. And he is looking at ways to improve from recruitment to infrastructure.

The main focus of this tour is to get a better look at Mississippi’s bases and what they need.

“In my new role on the Armed Services Committee as the ranking Republican member in the United States Senate. I’m doing a statewide tour at military facilities and also defense manufacturing installations, and, actually, this is my first visit of the new year and we are doing it right here at Columbus Air Force Base,” said Wicker.

Wicker said he plans to continue his tour to the Naval Air Station in Merdian in the next few days.

