Senator Wicker Speaks in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker remembers eating breakfast on the morning of the September 11th terrorist attack.

He told the story this afternoon at the Lowndes County Republican Women’s meeting.

- Advertisement -

The longtime Republican touched on a number of topics during his speech, including creating a larger Naval fleet, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and reducing regulations.

Wicker also talked about the nation’s low unemployment numbers and tax reform.

Despite nearly constant discord in Washington, he believes incumbent Republicans must talk about what they believe are accomplishments by this Congress.

“If we make sure that’s our message for the next eight weeks of this campaign, then Republicans will be returned to positions of authority,” said Senator Wicker.

Wicker faces David Baria, Danny Bedwell, and Shawn O’Hara in the November general election.