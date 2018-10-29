Senators Expect High Turnout For Mid Term Elections

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Mid term elections are eight days away and both Mississippi senators expect a strong turnout at the polls.

Historically, mid terms see low voter turnout, but Republican Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde Smith say they believe near record numbers of people will cast a ballot.

- Advertisement -

“I think there are a lot of people who appreciate the job growth we’ve had in the last two years, the fact that wages have actually lifted and we’ve lifted the tax burden off of job creators, and we have an economic growth of over three point five percent the last quarter,” said Sen. Wicker.

“There’s a lot of things that have happened I think has generated early voter turnout right now, the Kavanaugh hearings, Justice Brett Kavanaugh hearings have really motivated people but I just hope everybody gets out and exercises that right, it is certainly a right we live in a wonderful country,” said Sen. Hyde-Smith.

Election Day is November Sixth. There are 35 senate seats up for grabs in next week’s midterm elections.