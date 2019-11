COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of people pulled up a chair and enjoy a holiday feast Thursday, in Columbus.

The 13th annual Senior Citizen Community Thanksgiving Luncheon was held at the Trotter Convention Center.

Mayor Robert Smith and volunteers served more than 1,200 people.

Organizers said it was the largest crowd to date.

Cooking teams worked on preparing all the trimming for over week, which included over 100 turkeys that were prepared to be gobbled up.