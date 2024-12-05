September shooting suspect turns himself in to Columbus Police

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in a September shooting that left a Columbus teenager dead has turned himself in.

18 -year-old Larone Scott Baity surrendered to Columbus Police on the morning of December 5.

A warrant was issued for Baity just over a week ago.

He is charged with Murder in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Marquez Carter, Junior.

Columbus Police said that on September 28, Baity and Jakoby Moore drove to the 200 block of Constance Lane and opened fire, hitting Carter and another teen.

Police responded and found Carter and administered aid, but he died at the scene.

Jakoby Moore was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Baity is currently in the Lowndes County Jail.

A bond has not been set.

