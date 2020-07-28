Services set for fallen Monroe County Deputy

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Funeral services are set for Monroe County Deputy Dylan Pickle.

There will be a graveside service open to the public on Thursday at 3 PM.

It will be held at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory.

People are asked to wear a mask and social distance.

Memorials can be made to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department or the Dylan Pickle Memorial account at Renasant Bank in Amory.

The 24-year-old died this past weekend after being hit by a car at a safety checkpoint in Hamilton.