CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Services are set for former Crawford Mayor Helen O’Neal.

The funeral will be Saturday at Charity Mission Full Gospel Baptist Church, in Crawford, beginning at noon.

- Advertisement -

Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

O’Neal was mayor of the small Lowndes County town for 16 years.

She was the first female and first African-American to serve in that role.

O’Neal was 70 years old.