Sessums Water Association customers under boil water notice

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sessums Water Association customers in Oktibbeha County are currently under a boil water notice from Sunday, Sept. 29, until Wednesday, Oct. 2, at noon.

Bring water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute, then let it cool before use.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.