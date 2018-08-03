‘Set In Motion’ Brings Modern Dance To Tupelo Civic Auditorium

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Modern dance takes center stage this weekend with a show by the “Doniphan Dance Project.” That dance company was started by Roxie Thomas Clayton.

The Tupelo native wanted a forum to promote awareness and further knowledge and interest about modern dance to youth in the area.

This weekend’s showcase is called “Set in Motion” and will feature unique sets, music and an abundance of talent.

“It’s just something different from what they usually see around the area, we have had ballets, other performances, each piece has its own unique story, which I think is awesome to tell a story through dance and movement, you will get to see so many different stories,” said Dancer Catherine Barkley.

“We run basically off private donations and grants, dancers don’t pay anything to be part of the show, we just run off people’s generosity.” said Founder Roxie Thomas Clayton.

The production is free and there are two options. “Set in Motion” takes place Saturday night at 7 and Sunday afternoon at 2 at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium . Of course, donations are accepted.

facebook.com/DoniphanDanceProject