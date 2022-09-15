Settlement reached in Federal Age Discrimination suit in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lawyers for Lowndes County and its former Administrator reach an agreement in a Federal Age Discrimination suit.

According to court documents, the lawsuit filed by Ralph Billingsley against the county and Supervisors Harry Sanders and John Holliman has been dismissed due to a settlement.

In April 2020, supervisors voted to hire a new County Administrator to replace Billingsley, who had served in that role for 12 years.

Billingsley said that then Board President Harry Sanders told him to resign or be terminated.

He was also directed to train his younger replacement.

Billingsley filed suit last year.

The terms of the settlement will not be released due to a confidentiality clause.

The trial had been set for next month in Federal Court in Aberdeen,