Settling out in the 70s as weather stabilizes

Jackson Chastain,
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs settle into the mid to upper 70s throughout much of the week as clearer and more stable weather take shape.
 
MONDAY: Highs climb into the mid 70s as partly cloudy skies prevail across the viewing area. No rain is expected. Lows hover around the low 50s overnight.

 
TUESDAY: A slight drop in afternoon temperature, settling into the upper 60s. Lows drop into the low 40s overnight. No rain is expected Tuesday.
 

REST OF THE WEEK: Much of the rest of the week will be relatively stable as highs slowly warm into the upper 70s and potentially 80s for some by next Friday. A cold front late Saturday and into early Sunday will bring the only major rain chance of the week. Lows will generally remain cool throughout the week, fluctuating between the 40s and 50s.

