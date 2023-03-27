Settling out in the 70s as weather stabilizes
TUESDAY: A slight drop in afternoon temperature, settling into the upper 60s. Lows drop into the low 40s overnight. No rain is expected Tuesday.
REST OF THE WEEK: Much of the rest of the week will be relatively stable as highs slowly warm into the upper 70s and potentially 80s for some by next Friday. A cold front late Saturday and into early Sunday will bring the only major rain chance of the week. Lows will generally remain cool throughout the week, fluctuating between the 40s and 50s.