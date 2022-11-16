Seven Columbus police officers recognized for their service

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Seven officers from the Columbus Police Department were recognized with a Presentation of Commendations for their efforts, restraint, and service while responding to crime scenes.

Officer Dillard Robinson, Corporal Jameson Holder, and Corporal Glenn Jenkins were awarded for arresting a suspect following a chase and physical altercation without the use of deadly force during an October 21 incident.

That arrest led to charges of weapon and drug possession.

Officer Quartez Temple, Officer Kimberly Hayes, Officer Shauntez Clay, and Lt. Christopher Smith received awards for an October 30 incident that began with a disturbance call. The officers reported on the scene and arrested three suspects after discovering drugs and an illegal weapon.

One suspect was arrested with felony possession of drugs and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

