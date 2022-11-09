Seventh suspect arrested in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – This is an update to a story we brought you earlier today.

West Point police made the seventh arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation over a month ago.

Earlier we told you that Kevin Lashawn Holliday Junior was wanted by law enforcement and considered armed and dangerous.

This evening investigators arrested Holliday and he is charged with murder.

21-year-old Shaunmicah Strong is charged with murder.

He was arrested yesterday.

Bond for Strong was set at $1 million.

Terrance Rowe, Lamarquez Evans, Renaldo Carrothers, and Jaylon Heard are also all charged with murder.

Jaquerius Crawford is charged with aggravated assault.

22-year-old Jerni White was shot and later died after the September 25 shooting at Timberlane Apartments.

