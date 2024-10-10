Several arrests made after large drug sweep in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make several arrests in a county-wide drug sweep.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the months long investigations included undercover purchases of drugs.

The operation started early on October 10. A total of 10 people were arrested.

Other people involved in the sting were already in jail on other crimes.

Hawkins said there’s a pattern connecting people who are battling addiction and wrongdoing.

“I would say 90-95% of all crime is related to drugs in some way, shape, form, or fashion. So, this is something that we try to stay on top of because it suppresses the other crimes that are happening in the community. You know, people that are addicted to drugs are out breaking in cars and stealing property of our citizens here in Lowndes County just to support their habit,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said these types of operations put a big dent in the drug-trade in the area.

More arrests are possible.

