Several children get a forever home

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) One by one, family members lined up to finalize the adoption of their new child. This was all a part of a mass adoption day.

“Every child deserves a safe, stable, healthy, and happy home,” said Paula Drungole-Ellis, Chancery Court Judge for the 14th Chancery Court District. “A home where people love them and where they feel loved.”

14th Chancery Court District Judge, Paula Drungole Ellis, said up to fifteen children ranging in age from 2 to 15 were adopted.

Drungole-Ellis said consistency is everything for kids, and having a permanent home will help provide that consistency for these children.

“Stability is very important for children, as they grow up, it is great that they know they are somewhere where they do not have to worry about moving to another home,” said Drungole-Ellis. “They also know that they now have a family to love and to take care of. It is just in the best interest of the children, and it is just good all around.”

There were pictures to remember the special moment.

Clarissa Harris put pen to paper to provide a forever home for this five-year-old boy.

“He just started pre-k, and the fact that he has been in a stable home since he started school,” said Clarissa Harris, who adopted a child. “I think that played a vital role in his ability to learn and grow in his education, and I believe that he is just going to go up from here.”

Harris said she knows how much providing a stable home can do for a child, after seeing the impact that an adoption made on her family.

“I saw what my parents did, and they modeled so well with reaching out to the community,” said Harris. “I saw that growing up, and it just became a part of me.”

Judge Drungole-Ellis wants to encourage more people to adopt, because every child deserves a stable home.

