Several counties will have new sheriffs next year

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The state’s election cycle is halfway over, and it’s evident there will be a number of new sheriffs in North Mississippi.

Some candidates were vying for an empty seat, but others were competing directly against the current sheriff and won.

Lowndes and Choctaw are two of the counties where the sheriff is stepping down.

Veteran law enforcement works closely across county lines.

“A lot of times you’ll see members of other departments or someone the sheriff knows that’s coming in. We’re going to work very closely with the new sheriffs. And hopefully wisdom that we’ve gained over the years will be able to help them,” said Sheriff Eddie Scott.

Another open seat is Webster County where recent corruption has residents looking forward.

“I am feeling hopeful. I’m feeling like we are getting this passed us, and finally have an elected sheriff that we can get past the corruption, and get something straight. I think it’s gonna be a really good for the county,” said Sam Kusee.

But Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said that corruption can sometimes affect other races.

“Any time that you see any type of corruption in law enforcement, you know it kind of shakes the core. Because people depend on us to do the right thing, and enforce the laws, and set the examples,” said Scott.

Yalobusha, Montgomery, Noxubee, and Monroe found their current sheriff’s falling short in the primary.

Scott said sometimes it may not have anything to do with job performance because what really matters is who shows up to vote.

“If you look at your voter, turn out. For example, you know using me, for example, you know if my supporters even though they support me and say ‘hey we are there with you.’ If they don’t turn out to vote, you can have that change. And you look at the surrounding counties including here at the low turnout, and it makes a lot of difference,” said Scott.

Some residents said it can come down to just wanting a change, especially in Montgomery County.

“I’m just excited for new beginnings maybe here in town. I know a lot of people are a little concerned here in town with some changes coming, but I think change is good,” said Patricia Windham.

Many of the primary and runoff winners will have at least one opponent in the November general election.