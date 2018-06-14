Several cyber crime arrests made in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County investigators release new information Thursday about several cyber crime arrests.

One arrest includes, a 17-year-old suspect and 20 alleged victims.

Sheriff Mike Arledge and Lt. Tony Cooper held a press conference Thursday morning.

Detectives say the case involving the juvenile suspect started back on March 23.

The alleged underage victim said she was approached in a chat on Facebook and was asked to send nude photos and videos.

Once the suspect had them, they demanded more and threaten to post the existing photos online. That’s when she went to law enforcement.

The suspect was turned over to youth court.

Another case involved felony stalking, where deputies assisted the FBI. Orlando Webber is charged in that federal investigation.

We’ve previously reported on the arrests of Jonquil Ball and James Tracey.