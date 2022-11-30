Several damage reports follow Lowndes County tornado

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There were several reports of damage in Lowndes County following a tornado that touched down yesterday evening.

EMA Director Cindy Lawrence said a majority of the damage was in the Highway 12 area and Jerry Reynolds Road.

There were reports of damage to homes and the Lone Oak Fire Station.

“I tell people to keep monitoring the weather all night long. We still have storms coming in until 2 in the morning. We ask people to please be weather-savvy. If you have your radio on or TV on just leave something on so you can get information that weather is getting severe in our area,” said Lawrence.

Caledonia storm shelter remained open.

