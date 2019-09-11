Several Gather In Starkville To Pay Their Respects During 9/11 Remembrance Walk

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- September 11, 2001, is a day many of us will never forget.

As a way to show gratitude for the brave individuals who lost their lives on this day 18 years ago, a group in Starkville took to the streets for a remembrance walk.

Members with FitWalk Starkville pounded the pavement while also carrying the U.S. Flag on their shoulders.

Some walked a mile, while others walked just over three miles.

Organizers say this is a way for them to simply say thank you to the first responders who protected this country on that tragic day.

“9/11 really affected me,” said David Harned, who organized the walk. “I was in high school when it happened. How the country responded from that, just that sense of community and appreciation for life, I think that’s something we should never forget, not just what happened on the day, but the response the country had.”

This marks the first time FitWalk Starkville has held a 9/11 remembrance walk, and they hope to make this an annual event.