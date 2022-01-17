Several health departments offering COVID-19 testing five days a week

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Several health department locations are offering free COVID-19 testing five days a week.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is offering testing at its sites in Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Neshoba, and Noxubee Counties.

Clay has testing every day except for Thursday.

Days and times vary at other health department locations in the area.

In addition, every home in the U.S. will soon be able to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests.

The tests are free and there are no shipping costs.

Ordering begins Wednesday. To order yours go to www.covidtests.gov