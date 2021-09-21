Several law enforcement agencies are experiencing a shortage of qualified officers

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Some area cities are finding it tougher to keep the streets safe.

Across North Mississippi, several law enforcement agencies are experiencing a shortage of qualified officers.

Smaller departments have always faced challenges hiring and keeping officers, usually because forces in larger neighboring cities could offer better pay and benefits.

Now, those larger departments are also having problems filling the ranks.

Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert says there are other factors at play.

“It’s all of it. It’s the pay. It’s the fear that if I have to protect myself out there on the street, I may wind up in a courtroom myself,” said Chief Shumpert.

Chief Shumpert added that the Aberdeen Police Department had recently held interviews for new officers – only 2 people showed up, and only 1 of those passed the Physical Training test.