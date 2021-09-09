Several mayors from the Golden Triangle are collaborating to help improve the quality of life in our area

Mayor Gaskin says the various cities and towns in the area can share their economic resources.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Several mayors from the Golden Triangle are collaborating to help improve the quality of life in our area.

During a mayoral summit hosted by Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin, city, town, and county leaders discussed the unique aspects of their communities and how they can build synergy within the Golden Triangle.

Mayor Gaskin says the various cities and towns in the area can share their economic resources.

“One of the things that we talked about – I told them that I was going to be very aggressive in proactively looking for grants not only at the state and federal level but the private sector as well. That would be help to this community but also in some cases, it may work well for their communities too and we’ll share that information with them,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin, Columbus. “Hopefully, if there are grants that we’re looking for that doesn’t really fit the niche of Columbus, it might work well in Crawford, Artesia, West Point, or Starkville. And I’ll reach out to them and let them know that.”

Gaskin also says he appreciates the effort and support from the mayors who attended today.