Several MS House seats face potential impact from court ruling

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Several North Mississippi state House of Representatives seats could be impacted by a court ruling.

Districts 22, 16, 36, 39, and 41 would all be impacted by the federal ruling.

Those districts stretch from Lee to Lowndes County. Districts in Chickasaw and Clay Counties are also included.

Mississippi Today reports a three-judge federal panel determined the legislature did not create enough Black-majority districts when it redrew its districts.

So, this new map, if approved, would require a special election with qualifying to begin May 19.

A general election will be held on November 4.

