MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Several new laws went into effect today in the state of Mississippi. Here are just a few of the laws that went into effect.

Senate Bill 2346 prevents those under the age of 18 from viewing sexually explicit content by implementing “reasonable age verification methods.”

For those who are 18, Senate Bill 2073 permits submitting loan applications and entering into legally binding contracts, meaning one can pay off a mortgage or lease property as young as 18.

In the wake of a fentanyl crisis, House Bill 2358 legalizes fentanyl testing strips and devices.

Senate Bill 2358 was passed to make ballot harvesting, which is gathering and submitting absentee votes from a third party, illegal. There are exceptions to this bill for election officials, postal service workers, family members, and caregivers. The Southern Property Law Center filed a lawsuit saying that this bill negatively impacts disabled Mississippians.