Several north Mississippi towns could receive funding for special projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A controversial move to include $2 million in a bill for students with special education needs was approved on the last day of the legislative session.

Some lawmakers said adding that money into a special project list was a trick.

However, some of those pet projects will help some north Mississippi towns.

$500,000 was allocated for the Terry Brown Amphitheater in Columbus. That’s well short of the amount needed to complete the job.

The Tupelo Symphony will get $50,000.

Also in the bill, money will go to the CREATE Foundation for renovations to First Christian Church in Amory.