Several north Mississippians sentenced in prison gang racketeering case
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Several north Mississippians are sentenced in a Simon City Royals prison gang racketeering case.
Two people from Tupelo and two people from Grenada were part of the federal guilty pleas.
Sentencing will come at a later time.
Federal, state, and local law enforcement were involved in the case.
Prosecutors claimed money went to gang members’s prison commissary accounts after a hit was put out on a prisoner in Mississippi.
Guns and drug trafficking were also involved in the investigation.
In total, 37 people from eight states pleaded guilty.
Full press release: Simon City Royals Racketeering Conspiracy
