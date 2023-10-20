Several north Mississippians sentenced in prison gang racketeering case

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Several north Mississippians are sentenced in a Simon City Royals prison gang racketeering case.

Two people from Tupelo and two people from Grenada were part of the federal guilty pleas.

Sentencing will come at a later time.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement were involved in the case.

Prosecutors claimed money went to gang members’s prison commissary accounts after a hit was put out on a prisoner in Mississippi.

Guns and drug trafficking were also involved in the investigation.

In total, 37 people from eight states pleaded guilty.

Full press release: Simon City Royals Racketeering Conspiracy

