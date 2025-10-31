Several parks shutdown due to ongoing federal government shutdown

TENNESSEE TOMBIGBEE (WCBI) – Due to the ongoing Federal government shutdown, Several parks and day-use areas operated by the Army Corps of Engineers will close beginning today, October 31, and will remain closed until further notice. This includes several in our area.

According to a press release, registered campers must depart by 3 pm on Saturday, November 1, unless directed otherwise by their local project office.

Most recreation area entrance gates will be secured, and ungated areas will be marked as closed.

Minimal staffing will be available at project offices, but powerhouses and navigation locks will remain operational.

For more information, please contact the Mobile District Operations Division at (251) 690-2499 or by visiting their website.

