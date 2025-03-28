Several rounds of storms ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – As we head into the weekend, we stare down a couple rounds of severe weather. Sunday through Monday morning is round one, and a second chance has become evident late Wednesday into early Thursday.

TODAY/TONIGHT: Highs this afternoon will reach for the low 80s, with mostly cloudy conditions and a brief peak of sunshine possible. Isolated shower chances begin tonight, with overnight lows limited to around 60 degrees, thanks to an overcast sky.

SATURDAY: Clouds will stick to start the weekend, and showers look likely in the morning. They should last into the afternoon, gradually becoming less widespread into the evening hours. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, and winds will start to pick up from the SSE gusting to 25 MPH. Highs will be limited to the low 70s, making for a warm and muggy day. Lows will stall in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Another weekend, another threat for severe storms. Most of the area is under an enhanced risk, or level 3/5, with our farther SE counties under a slight level 2/5 risk. All severe hazards are possible from this system, meaning large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible/likely. The storms are expected to enter our neck of the woods late Sunday, about 9-11 PM, lasting until almost sunrise. The bulk of storms are expected to take on a semi-linear structure, but some more discrete segments seem possible, which would increase the tornado threat. The main line will also carry a strong risk of damaging winds and tornadoes, with some pockets of large hail possible. With this threat peaking in the dead of night, weather radios are going to be crucial. Make sure that you have several ways to receive warnings, and make sure that your phone’s emergency alerts are turned ON!

NEXT WEEK: Here we go again! More severe weather looks to be on the way not long after this weekends threat. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined almost all of our area in a level 2/5 or slight risk for Wednesday. Details on this system are still relatively unclear, but keep an eye out for a better idea of what we are facing Wednesday after braving the storms Sunday. Once we start the work week our higher resolution models will give us a better idea of what to prepare for.