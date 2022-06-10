Severe potential Friday, sultry next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Some potential for severe storms Friday bring the threat for strong winds and the outside chance for a tornado. Most of this potential lies in the southwestern corner of our viewing area. Well above average temperatures await us beyond Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s by Monday.

FRIDAY: The majority of impacts from storms Friday will be concentrated in our southwestern counties. Timing at the moment looks to be between noon and 4pm, with primary impacts consisting of mostly damaging winds, although the odd hail storm or tornado cannot be ruled out. We will continue to update you on the situation as it evolves. Highs reach into the mid 80s while lows touch the upper 60s.