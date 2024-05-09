Severe potential next two nights

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Two back to back nights with potential for severe weather. Have multiple ways of receiving watches and warnings! Weekend should be nicer.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The weather stays generally quiet before 10 PM, but there could be a few pop up storms around 8PM that track to the ENE. Areas of showers and storms will be moving into northern MS after midnight. The higher severe potential looks to set up along and north of US 278 in our viewing area. This would include hail, wind, AND tornado potential. South of US 278, storm coverage becomes more uncertain as does severe potential…but multiple numbers of our weather team be here watching things all night into Thursday morning!

THURSDAY: Ahead of the actual front, there will be enough support to allow for additional storm development. However, it remains unclear as to the coverage the developing storms will have. Should a few storms manage to develop, hail & gusty winds will be the primary concern as there is little to no low-level shear.

FRI/WEEKEND: Thursday’s front still looks to usher in drier air for Friday and MOST of the weekend. This means the days will be less humid and more pleasant! Rain chances do return late Sunday into early next week.