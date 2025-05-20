COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Strong to severe storms are a possibility today with all modes of severe weather on the table, including damaging winds and an increasing threat for tornadoes. Cooler, drier air will begin to settle in after tonight as a cold front works through the region.

TUESDAY MORNING: A Level 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk is in play for the majority of our viewing area today. This is the first round of severe storms possible today, primarily for the northern half of the viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail are possible between now and 8 am as a complex of storms from Arkansas begins to cross over the Delta. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the afternoon hours as the cold front continues to approach Northeast Mississippi. Not only do we have a severe threat today, it is going to warm, breezy, and humid. By this afternoon, high temperatures will top out into the upper 80s with winds from the south gusting up to 25 mph at times.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The main event begins around 5 pm this evening as a line of storms works its way across the Magnolia State. The line of storms has the capability to produce damaging winds as well as embedded tornadoes. The line will continue to push its way through, leaving our viewing area by 12 am tonight. Due to the amount of rainfall we have received over the past seven days as well as the high wind threat, downed trees and power lines are a possibility too. Have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings throughout the day, and make sure to stay updated with us!

LOOKING AHEAD: Calmer weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday with plentiful sunshine. Once the cold front passes us, cooler and less humid air will begin to settle in! High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s by the week’s end with pleasant morning lows into the upper 50s.