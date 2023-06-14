Severe storms possible Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few rounds of strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday & Wednesday night. Additional storm chances will continue into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain & locally strong storms will be possible through the morning hours. Hail will be the primary concern with any strong to potentially severe storm. Once morning rain clears, some sun should break through for midday and into the early afternoon hours. This will set the stage for atmosphere recovery, and allow for significant storm energy to build. Scattered, locally intense storms should then redevelop after 4 PM across the region. These storms will be capable of significant hail/wind (2″+ in diameter, 70+ mph gusts). Storms will continue into the evening hours, and this is when a potential brief tornado risk may develop with any remaining discrete storm. Storms will tend to coalesce into clusters or bands with time, and this should keep significant hail/wind as the primary concern through the event.

THURSDAY: A relatively quieter weather day is expected as we are caught in between shortwave troughs. Outside of a few showers or storms in the afternoon, most spots will stay dry with highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY: Another complex of storms is set to affect the Mid-South, likely in the afternoon or evening. Storms are likely to develop upstream in Arkansas & Missouri and dive southeast. Damaging wind & hail would be the primary concerns.

WEEKEND: The active weather pattern continues! Temperatures will inch up toward 90 degrees, but scattered, locally strong to severe storms remain possible each afternoon.