Severe threat for Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Enjoy Friday night and Saturday. Sunday will bring another risk for severe weather.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A mostly clear and calm night. Temperatures will be cool, in the low to middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Get outdoors and enjoy the warmth! Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. A few passing clouds may be possible, but there will definitely be a lot of sun to soak up. There will be a warm breeze, with wind pulling from the South. Lows will drop into the middle 50s, staying comfortable.

SUNDAY: Dry conditions are expected for most of the morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s. Take this time to bring any outdoor objects inside or strapped down. An Enhanced risk (Level 3/5) has been placed ahead of Sunday’s strong cold front. Damaging wind and tornadoes are the highest concern. This will be an overnight event. Have your plans ready to go and your safety kits restocked.