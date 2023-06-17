Severe weather ahead of Father’s Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Headed into the later part of your Saturday evening, skies will be partly cloudy with increasing cloud coverage overnight. Tomorrow will be another severe weather day with multiple rounds of storms headed our way. More rain and storms are likely continuing into the early part of your next work week.

TONIGHT – Lots of sunshine for most of us for the late afternoon and early evening hours tonight. Temperatures will be fairly mild overnight tonight dropping into the upper 60s again. More cloud coverage starts to build into the area overnight tonight.

TOMORROW – There will be multiple rounds of severe weather for your Sunday with the first round coming in just before sunrise around 4:00 a.m. That round should be out of the area by 6:00 a.m., leaving us with lots of cloud coverage and scattered showers for your midday and the first part of the afternoon. The next round of storms will begin to move in later starting around 8:00 p.m. and clearing out by 1:00 a.m. The main concern with these storms are heavy rainfall, strong winds, possible flooding, and hail. This will be another late night severe weather event, so stay weather aware and be safe!

NEXT WEEK – Temperatures are staying in the mid 80s to start the next work week, but the rain chances are here to stay for a little while longer.