Severe weather brings damage throughout North Mississippi

LAFAYETTE/PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- Outdoor warning sirens wailed across parts of Lafayette and Pontotoc counties Monday night after a tornado warning was issued.

The storm passed near Tula, Toccopola, and Springville bringing high winds and even reports of funnel clouds.

In Randolph, people quickly fled to the local Carey Springs Community Storm Shelter.

As that happened, a driver lost control of a truck, sending it rolling across Highway 9, just south of Randolph in front of the shelter. Another car was damaged at the scene.

Randolph Fire and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded.

The highway was shut down for a short time as crews cleaned up the crash.

After the storms passed, crews worked quickly to clean up the damage.

In Pontotoc County, crews had to clear trees from Stewart Road near Randolph.

Other tree damage was reported near Hardy, and between Duck Hill and Gore Springs in Grenada County.

Across the country, tornadoes were reported in Iowa and Arkansas.

In north central Louisiana, one woman was killed after a tree fell on the mobile home she was in.

In our area, there were no injuries reported.