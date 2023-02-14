Severe weather potential mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Scattered showers begin the rain chance tonight. Plenty of rain showers and storms will be around for the next few days. Rain will dry out by the end of the week and the weekend.

DATE NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy coverage will continue through the night and into the middle of the week. The temperatures tonight will be fairly mild, in the middle 50s. The chance for scattered showers will begin tonight, starting around 5PM. Be prepared with any rain gear when heading out for date night. On the way home, maybe find the time to dance in the rain. Awww!

WEDNESDAY: Heavy cloud coverage will remain into Wednesday morning. Scattered showers are possible through the day as temperatures reach into the low to middle 70s. A few strong to severe storms remain possible for Wednesday night, with all modes of severe weather possible, including a tornado risk. Temperatures Wednesday night only fall into the low to middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Showers and storms will continue overnight and into Thursday. High temperatures will reach into the upper 60s. While timing is still uncertain, a midday to early afternoon frontal passage for northeast MS is possible. A threat for additional severe storms beginning Thursday morning and lasting through mid-afternoon will be possible for northern Mississippi. All modes of severe will be possible if the cells become strong enough. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle 30s, as rain and heavy cloud coverage clears East.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Rain chance will dry out completing another week of showers and storms. Colder air will move in behind the storms Thursday, allowing high temperatures to only reach the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy, as the clouds continue clearing off to the East. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle 20s, frost may be possible Saturday morning. The weekend warms back up, into the 50s and 60s. Cloud coverage remains mostly clear to partly cloudy. The overnight temperatures will become more mild, into the 30s and 40s.