Severe weather preparation takes multiple people to get prepared

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Responding to severe weather takes a coordinated response.

Lowndes County Emergency Management hosted a virtual preparedness meeting this afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Director Cindy Lawrence coordinates with agencies when there is a threat of severe weather.

Everyone from first responders to road crews were given the latest information by WCBI Chief Meteorologist Keith Gibson.

Now they have a plan in place to get people to the county’s three public storm shelters, should the need arise.

“Since this is multiple rounds of severe weather, we will be monitoring the weather very closely tonight,” said Cindy Lawrence, Lowndes County EMA. “Based on the information we have received, when there is a tornado watch we’ll look at opening the shelters at that time.”

While you should never depend on outdoor tornado warning sirens to take shelter, Lawrence says the sirens on Lehmberg Road and Cal Steens Road are not operational at this time.