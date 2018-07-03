Uptick for sewage, water rates possible in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville sewer and water customers could see some higher utility rates.

It’s a move city leaders call an investment in the future.

Using work service calls, the city has identified several areas where infrastructure needs replacing.

Mayor Lynn Spruill says some of the pipes are over 60-years-old.

The idea behind raising the rates would mean the city puts in new materials now, that could last another half century, rather than keep patching the problem.

Spruill says a lagoon is almost full and will need to be emptied.

The city is studying ways to keep the lagoon empty longer and ways to reuse the sludge.

Aldermen would have to approve price hike, which could happen at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

The current rate is $2.26 cents per 1,000 gallons.

One proposal is increasing the rate to $3.00 or up to $3.25.