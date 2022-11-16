Sex offender arrested for attending ballgames at CCA

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A convicted sex offender may be headed back to jail after showing up to a high school basketball game.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that a known sex offender was going to ballgames at Columbus Christian Academy, even though he has no children enrolled there.

Monday night during one of those games, deputies arrested Marcellus Redmond.

He was charged with sex offender entering school property.

Redmond is a registered sex offender and is on probation in Alabama.

He had reportedly been spotted Friday night at a game and again on Monday.

Deputies had spoken with his probation officer in Alabama, who had reportedly advised Redmond not to cross state lines or be on school grounds.

Along with the sex offender entering school property in Lowndes County, he is being charged with a probation violation in Alabama.

He has been returned to Alabama to face that charge.

