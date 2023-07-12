Sex offender in Oktibbeha County accused of having child pornography

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A convicted sex offender in Oktibbeha County was accused of having child pornography.

Bond has not been set for Adam Naramore.

Local, state, and federal agencies are investigating the Maben man.

He was charged in Oktibbeha County after an incident in Cordele, Georgia.

The Mississippi Sex Offender Registry shows Naramore was convicted on 25 counts of exploitation of children in Greene County, Mississippi back in 2003.

Deputies said the FBI could assume the case and more charges are expected.

