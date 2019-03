STARKVILLE (WCBI) An Oktibbeha County man faces a sexual battery charge following an incident Friday. 41 year old Tyrone Cork surrendered Tuesday afternoon to Oktibbeha County deputies.

Investigators say Cork attacked the victim at a Highway 12 home in the Bradley community. Cork fled the scene before deputies arrived. The victim was treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital for injuries received in the assault.

Cork’s bond is set at $10,000.